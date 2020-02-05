Riley Green Defends Controversial Tweet Made About Super Bowl Halftime Show

Riley Green is defending his controversial tweet, made about Super Bowl's halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Green originally commented, saying, "Great game... but can I get somebody to translate this Super Bowl halftime show so I know what they are singing about??" His tweet caused major outrage among some of his fans, which Green is now speaking out about.

To my fans and those who know me THANK YOU for the support. To anyone offended by my tweet saying I wanted to know what Shakira was singing about....I’m a country songwriter and I listen for the story. I said and meant nothing negative about anyone. Both are very talented women. — Riley Green (@RileyGreenMusic) February 4, 2020

Green's fans were quick to praise his latest statement, and supporting the rising star.

"People will literally find ANYTHING to get offended about these days," one person said. "Don't stress! It shows their character, not yours."

"I'm Latina, I was not offended by your tweet," one person posted. "Lol. Still a fan. You're also entitled to your 1st amendment right. You don't owe anyone an apology. It's your platform & media. Post what you want."

"You did nothing wrong to be sorry for," said another. "This is a free country, you should be able to speak ..you wasn't the only one that felt that way ..Just the only that had the guts to speak up so thank you ....your music is the best I have no problem listening to it a FAN FOREVER!"

Green doesn't have much time to worry about fan's responses. He is currently serving as the opening act, along with Morgan Wallen, on Jason Aldean's We Back Tour. His latest single, "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," from his freshman Different 'Round Here album, is currently in the Top 20, and still climbing. He also has several fairs and festivals booked in between Aldean tour dates. Find a list of all of Green's upcoming shows via his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mat Hayward