Super Bowl 2020: Country Singer Riley Green Earns Backlash for Halftime Tweet

Country singer Riley Green earned himself some backlash on Sunday night after he shared his thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show, writing that he needed someone to "translate" the halftime performance.

"Great game... but can I get somebody to translate this Super Bowl halftime show so I know what they are singing about??" Green tweeted.

While some of Green's followers agreed with him, many people weren't fans of his message, sharing replies including:

"Yikes Riley..... just yikes. It's music. It transcends language as you should know and just as you like to show off your roots so do they. Tasteless tweet."

"Ha love ya dude. But that was awesome. Latino legends rocking Miami!"

"Let me explain. Latina singers sang some songs in Spanish. That's their culture and life thanks! Glad you get it now!!!!! there are other cultures besides yours."

"They're not singing about trucks or beer soooo you wouldn't understand either way."

"Damn Riley. I really love your music but it's sad to see that you can't respect people of different cultures. It's music. Do you need to understand every word?? Are you that insecure?? They f—ing crushed it. I'd like to see a man put on half the show they just did."

"I'm guessing they were repping, um, Miami (lots of Latin Americans there FYI) and how about a massive high 5 for 2 iconic women who've built a global audience. And J Lo's FIFTY?!?! WHAT!? Great game. Killer HT show!"

Lopez and Shakira headlined this year's halftime performance and shared the stage with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and Colombian singer J Balvin as well as Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme. Shakira kicked off the show with a medley of her songs including "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever," "Chantaje" and "Hips Don't Lie" before Lopez took the stage to perform a medley including "Jenny From the Block," "Get Right," and "On the Floor." Shakira got an assist from Bad Bunny on her cover of "I Like That," while J Balvin arrived to sing "Mi Gente" with Lopez. The performance concluded with the two women joining forces for Lopez's hit "Let's Get Loud" and Shakira's hit "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."

Many stars praised the performance, including previous Super Bowl halftime headliner Lady Gaga, who tweeted, "@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women."

