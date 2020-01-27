Jason Aldean Praises Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley After Crash My Playa Ends

Another Crash My Playa is in the books for Luke Bryan and the acts he invited to join him at the all-inclusive resort in Cancun Mexico for the three-day music festival, which just wrapped up its sixth year. Among those acts were Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley, who was not listed as a performer on the website, but seemed to be a surprise guest.

"Always a blast when I get to hang with my boys [Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley]," Aldean posted alongside a photo of the three men. "[Crash My Playa] will never be the same."

This year's event marked Aldean's first time to appear at Crash My Playa, although not because he wasn't invited.

"It's actually my first year going down there," Aldean told PopCulture.com, before getting on a plane to head to Mexico. "Luke and I have been trying to get together and pull this off now, for a few years. We found that we were able to make it happen this year. I love Mexico. My wife and I got married there, actually in Playa. It's going to be a fun trip.

"We're coming up on our five year anniversary here in March, so we go back a little earlier," he continued. "It's cool. We love Mexico, we love going down there. It's just a crazy vibe. Decided be down there, playing with him and drink some beer."

Crash My Playa wrapped up on Jan. 25, one day before Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash. Aldean spoke out about Bryant's death on social media.

"So sad to hear about the passing of [Kobe Bryant] and his daughter today," Aldean posted. I literally am sick to my stomach. Always loved watching him play. Definitely one of the greatest of all time. Our sincere condolences go out to his wife, family and the families of all who were on board and lost their lives. I will forever treasure this jersey he signed for me a couple years ago.

