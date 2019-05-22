‘Big Little Lies’ Star Zoe Kravitz Secretly Marries Fiance Karl Glusman

After secretly getting engaged to Karl Glusman last year, Zoe Kravitz has reportedly married the actor, a source told Us Weekly.

According to the source, the Big Little Lies star, 30, and the Love actor, 31, are “legally married,” although they still plan on having a traditional ceremony in France in June.

The couple met via mutual friends at a bar in 2016 and reportedly started dating soon after. Kravitz, who is known to be private about her personal life, announced in October 2018 that Glusman had proposed to her in February.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

She recalled the simple, intimate setting. “I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk,” she remembered. “I could feel his heart beating so fast. I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him!”

She said even as he got down on one knee, she thought he was just trying to get his racing heart under control. “‘Yes, stretch! Stretch to calm your heart down!’” she recalled saying.

She told the magazine that she feels as comfortable as can be around her then-fiancé. “I can be my weirdest self around him,” she said. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a 100 percent how you feel.”

The actress stars in the HBO series Big Little Lies, season 2 of which premieres June 9.

Kravitz’s father, rocker Lenny Kravitz, told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last year that it was “beautiful” that his daughter and his ex-fiancée, Nicole Kidman, ended up working together on the limited series.

“I thought it was very interesting that they ended up on the same show,” the “Fly Away” singer said. “Zoe hadn’t seen Nicole since she was younger, and so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together.”

He added that all these years after dating Kidman, the two are now friends. “And that’s about it… Some things just don’t work, but the wonderful thing is that we’re all friends,” he said.

Lenny Kravitz and Kidman dated in 2003 following her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise. Following her relationship with Kravitz, she went on to marry Keith Urban in 2006.