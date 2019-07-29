Jason Momoa Weighs in After Stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz Reveals Her Husband’s Bright Pink Hairstyle

Jason Momoa is no stranger to getting love over his hairstyles. He’s always been a little fearless when it comes to his beard, his long hair, and anything he sports for his many roles. Even when old photos of Momoa sporting short hair popped up online recently, folks stopped and gave some praise.

So naturally, he gives some praise in return, like he did on a recent photo of Karl Glusman shared by wife Zoe Kravitz. The 30-year-old actress showcased the photo with a caption saying, “husband,” and featuring him wearing a new pink hairstyle according to JustJared.

Momoa was a big fan, commenting on the photo and likely giving Glusman a big boost in confidence.

“Pink on pink look good,” Momoa wrote under the photo. “Sexy mother f—er.”

The Aquaman star wasn’t the only one to drop some praise on the photo and hair choice.

“Make babies NOW!” Nikita actress Maggie Q wrote.

“Beautiful being,” actress Cree Summer wrote along with a heart emoji.

Other fans chimed in on the photo, joining in on the praise for the photo and the look. Kravitz and Glusman were secretly engaged back in 2018, eventually getting married at an intimate ceremony in France. The moment came at father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris with numerous famous names showing up to celebrate the coupling. This includes her Big Little Lies co-stars, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley, Denzel Washington, Momoa, mother Lisa Bonet, and many more.

Momoa’s comments about Glusman are only his latest social media showcase for fans to enjoy. He isn’t afraid to share his real self with people or hide his love for his family. It could be calling his semi-son-in-law a “sexy mother f—er” or it could be the revelation that he openly bawled at The Lion King premiere.

“Big mahalos to [Disney] for letting us have a party for our Lola Bear,” Momoa wrote on Instagram. “[The Lion King] was amazing congrats to everyone who made this film it was heart soul tears epic Thanks for making me cry numerous times in front of a bunch of children.”

The actor is currently enjoying some well-earned quality time with his family. He experienced an amazing few months at the box office thanks to Aquaman and has a role in the upcoming Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. Momoa is one of many major names in the all-star cast, sure to keep his shooting star on the rise until the next Aquaman adventure.