Zendaya Shows off 'Baby's First Stitches' After Accident

Zendaya's recent foray into the kitchen didn't exactly end as she expected. The Euphoria star ended up having to get stitches after attempting to cook Wednesday, documenting the whole experience on her Instagram Story. Posting a photo of her bandaged-up pointer finger, Zendaya wrote wryly, "See now...this is why I don't cook."

The actress, 25, then shared an "update" photo of her sliced finger getting stitched up, before sharing the aftermath of her accident. Wearing a white tank top and raising her stitched finger up in a selfie, Zendaya wrote alongside a heart emoji, "Baby's first stitches lol back to never cooking again." The Emmy winner also tagged her assistant Darnell Appling, who was along for the ride with her as she received medical care.

(Photo: Zendaya)

"Never a dull moment with @zendaya no pun intended," Appling wrote on his Instagram Story, adding a selfie with his boss while they were waiting for care. "Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell," he added alongside a facepalm emoji. The HBO star's Wednesday may have gone a little left with her stitches, but her Tuesday certainly was celebratory.

The Shake It Up alum was nominated for four 2022 Emmy Awards Tuesday for Euphoria, breaking the award show's record as the youngest female producer to be nominated. At age 25, Zendaya also became the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever. This isn't the first time Zendaya has made award show history. For her role as Rue in the critically-acclaimed HBO show, Zendaya made history in 2020 as the youngest lead actress in a drama winner, as well as only the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder.

Zendaya also earned two additional Emmys nods this year in the original music and lyrics category. Her songs – "Elliot's Song" from the episode "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name" (music and lyrics by Labrinth, and lyrics by Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Zendaya) and "I'm Tired" from the episode "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can" (music and lyrics by Labrinth, and lyrics by Zendaya and Sam Levinson) – both received nominations.