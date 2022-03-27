Oscars 2022: 20 of the Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments From Academy Awards Past

The Oscars red carpet never fails to bring out the iconic looks, and 2022 is sure to bring glamor and elegance from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Before the 94th Academy Awards kick off Sunday, March 27, take a walk down the red carpets of years past, looking back at some of the most stunning, shocking and memorable looks in recent years.

From Angelina Jolie’s showstopping high slit to the gown Halle Berry wore during her historic Oscar win, there are plenty of fashion moments to look back on as we get ready for all the looks from this year’s awards. Keep scrolling to get into some of the best Oscars fashion throughout the years.

Barbra Streisand-1969

Barbra Streisand brought this iconic Arnold Scaasi look to the Oscars red carpet in 1969, where she would take home the Best Actress award for her role in Funny Girl.

Cher-1988

Cher is known for her iconic looks both on and off the red carpet, but her 1988 Bob Mackie gown will go down in Academy Awards history as one of the most stunning looks of all time as the star took home the Best Actress trophy for Moonstruck.

Gwyneth Paltrow-1999

Gwyneth Paltrow was a vision in pink at the 1999 Academy Awards, where she accepted the Best Actress award for her role in Shakespeare in Love in this memorable Ralph Lauren gown.

Julia Roberts-2001

Julia Roberts’ vintage Valentino gown, complete with a dramatic train, had all eyes on the star in 2001 as she took home the Best Actress award for her role in Erin Brockovich.

Halle Berry-2002

Halle Berry made history in this stunning semi-sheer Elie Saab gown in 2002 as she became the first Black woman to win Best Actress for her role in Monster’s Ball.

Kate Winslet-2002

Kate Winslet was a vision in red at the 2002 Oscars, sporting a one-shoulder flower strap dress designed by Ben de Lisi as she celebrated her Best Supporting Actress nomination for Iris.

Charlize Theron-2004

Nothing says Oscars fashion more than Charlize Theron’s stunning gold Gucci gown she rocked on the red carpet at the 2004 Academy Awards. Much like her dress, Theron took home the gold that night, winning Best Actress for her role in Monster.

Hilary Swank-2005

Hilary Swank made waves with her navy blue backless Guy Laroche dress she rocked at the 2005 Oscars, taking home the Best Actress award that same night for her role in Million Dollar Baby.

Beyoncé-2005

Beyoncé was the definition of elegance at the 2005 Academy Awards, walking the red carpet in this black strapless Atelier Versace gown. That night, Beyoncé would perform three of the nominated Best Original Song nominees live onstage – the first time it was ever done.

Jessica Alba-2006

Jessica Alba was absolute perfection in this slinky gold and white lace halter gown by Versace at the 2006 Oscars, showing off her toned shoulders with the elegant open back detailing.

Nicole Kidman-2007

Nicole Kidman instantly made her way onto best-dressed lists at the 2007 Oscars when she stepped onto the red carpet with this floor-trailing Balenciaga bow attached to her elegant column gown.

Penélope Cruz-2007

Penélope Cruz redefined red carpet drama at the 2007 Academy Awards, sporting this blush Atelier Versace gown that had all eyes looking her way. Her Oscars success would double the following year, when she won Best Supporting Actress for Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Jennifer Lawrence-2011

Jennifer Lawrence proved that sometimes simple is the best option with her chic, red Calvin Klein gown at the 2011 Academy Awards. Paired with blonde bombshell waves and minimal jewelry, the actress let her natural beauty shine on the red carpet.

Gwyneth Paltrow-2012

Gwyneth Paltrow took a major fashion risk at the 2012 Oscars with this nontraditional Tom Ford cape dress, but the risk totally paid off, earning the actress a place on best-dressed lists everywhere with her regal look.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams looked every bit the Hollywood beauty at the 2012 Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in My Week With Marilyn. The actress chose a Louis Vuitton dress with a peplum waist for her big night, showing off her shoulders in the strapless gown.

Angelina Jolie-2012

Angelina Jolie created a stir with this Versace gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and immortalized by this iconic power pose, on the 2012 Academy Awards red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence-2013

Jennifer Lawrence may have made a stir with her fall on the way to accept her Best Actress Award for Silver Linings Playbook at the 2013 Oscars, but at least she looked good doing it! The star wore Dior Haute Couture for her big night and definitely made an impact that night.

Lupita Nyong’o-2014

Lupita Nyong’o looked every bit a star in this powder blue custom Prada gown as she walked the red carpet outside the 2014 Academy Awards. Nyong’owould take home Best Supporting Actress that same night for her role in 12 Years a Slave.

Zendaya-2018

Zendaya looked positively regal on the red carpet of the 2018 Oscars in this beautifully-draped Giambattista Valli Couture gown that made her look every bit a queen.

Amanda Seyfried-2021

Amanda Seyfried made a statement on the red carpet in 2021, when she dropped jaws in this dramatic red tulle gown custom designed by Giorgio Armani himself.