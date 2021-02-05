Zendaya Flashes Her Enviable Abs in 'Malcolm & Marie' Set Selfie

✖

Zendaya is showing off her abs in a brand new Instagram post that has stirred up plenty of envy from fans. Just weeks after her latest film dropped on Netflix, the 24-year-old actress marked Valentine's Day 2021 with a behind-the-scenes look at Malcom & Marie. Showcasing her love for the film and all of those who worked on it, the actress even flaunted her figure in a mirror selfie.

In the Feb.14-dated post, the actress wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day from Marie," the character she portrays in the film, and jokingly apologized to those who opted to watch "our movie tonight with your significant other." The post included a gallery of behind-the-scenes images and videos from the film, which debuted on the streaming platform on Feb. 5. Among the images was one of Zendaya holding an adorable baby goat, a behind-the-scenes glimpse as she filmed, and a mirror selfie, which kicked the gallery off. That first images sparked plenty of replies, with the comments filling with messages reading, "Wow" and "You're beautiful." Several others appeared speechless, reacting with strings of various emojis, such as the heart eyes and fire emojis.

Starring Zendaya and John David Washington, Malcolm & Marie is "an achingly romantic drama" that follows Malcolm Elliott, a film director who just made his own breakthrough movie, and his girlfriend, Marie Jones, who inspired his film. Set during a single evening after the couple returns home following a celebratory movie premiere, their relationship is tested when they discuss the movie industry and their own lives. It was written and directed by Sam Levinson, who developed HBO's Euphoria, which Zendaya also stars on.

The film largely debuted to negative reviews and stirred up controversy over the 12-year age gap between the two stars, which both Zendaya and Washington have defended. Critics slammed the film for having a core message that was "vain and undemanding," with Salon's Melanie McFarland writing that the film was "an attempt to sell a loud, sullen tantrum about artistic work as soulful debate shot on 35 mm film." The film did stir up plenty of praise for its soundtrack, though, which won over many viewers.

Malcom & Marie is available for streaming on Netflix. You can check out the full list of what’s coming to the streamer in March 2021 by clicking here.