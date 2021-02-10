'Malcolm & Marie' Soundtrack Gets Glowing Reviews From Netflix Viewers

While the actual film debuted to mixed reviews, the Malcolm & Marie soundtrack is receiving thumbs-up reviews from Netflix viewers. Zendaya (Marie) and John David Washington (Malcolm) star opposite each other in the monochrome romantic drama as a Hollywood couple in the midst of a major argument. With songs ranging from artists like Alabama Shakes, Duke Ellington, and James Brown, the film has quickly garnered praise as the soundtrack mimics the mood of each scene.

Critics of the film largely argued that the age difference of its two characters reads a bit tone-deaf in the age of MeToo. Zendaya is 24 years old, her co-star Washington is 36. Due to the film's sensual nature, In a Variety interview, Washington defended the duo's casting. "People are going to see in this film how much of a woman she is. She has far more experience than I do in the industry. I’ve only been in it for seven years," Washington noted, adding that he was learning more from her. "I appreciated her wisdom and discernment when it comes to this business. I admire that," Washington continued. "What I’m really excited for people to see when the film is released – they’re going to see how mature she is in this role. We’re talking about versatility, and Sam and Zendaya brought both."