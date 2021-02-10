'Malcolm & Marie' Soundtrack Gets Glowing Reviews From Netflix Viewers
While the actual film debuted to mixed reviews, the Malcolm & Marie soundtrack is receiving thumbs-up reviews from Netflix viewers. Zendaya (Marie) and John David Washington (Malcolm) star opposite each other in the monochrome romantic drama as a Hollywood couple in the midst of a major argument. With songs ranging from artists like Alabama Shakes, Duke Ellington, and James Brown, the film has quickly garnered praise as the soundtrack mimics the mood of each scene.
Critics of the film largely argued that the age difference of its two characters reads a bit tone-deaf in the age of MeToo. Zendaya is 24 years old, her co-star Washington is 36. Due to the film's sensual nature, In a Variety interview, Washington defended the duo's casting. "People are going to see in this film how much of a woman she is. She has far more experience than I do in the industry. I’ve only been in it for seven years," Washington noted, adding that he was learning more from her. "I appreciated her wisdom and discernment when it comes to this business. I admire that," Washington continued. "What I’m really excited for people to see when the film is released – they’re going to see how mature she is in this role. We’re talking about versatility, and Sam and Zendaya brought both."
My thoughts on Malcolm & Marie are a lot rn but the SOUNDTRACK darling the SOUND ! TRACKS!
THE SOUND! of the TRACKS!— like the bratz doll (@sashasaidsum) February 6, 2021
In a sentimental mood played in the background in Malcolm & Marie and that’s how I knew it would be a good movie. The film soundtrack played perfectly in the noir.— Ryu (@Ibrotthegreat) February 9, 2021
Just watched Malcolm & Marie & I loved it. Wish I can own it on iTunes. The film certainly has energy, with the two stars giving it their all, & a jazzy, eclectic soundtrack that at times provides perfect counterpoint to the dialogue. Two great performances shot in black & white— Elio Vikander (@eliovikander) February 6, 2021
Malcolm & Marie! What a film! Brutally raw yet poetic with a superb script; beautiful cinematography; brilliant acting then layered with a great soundtrack!— Aasha (@AashaSpeaks) February 7, 2021
The cinematography, the writing, the score/soundtrack. Malcolm & Marie is a masterwork (haha). @Zendaya and #JohnDavidWashington don’t miss. #MalcolmAndMarie— Dominic E. Cedillo🗣 (@HyphyDom) February 5, 2021
Malcolm & Marie was definitely beautiful gowns because the soundtrack was great!— caramel darling (@AmarRenee) February 5, 2021
Me searching for and saving all the songs from the Malcolm & Marie soundtrack pic.twitter.com/XI22mvZEDF— rach (@versacerach) February 6, 2021
