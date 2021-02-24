New on Netflix: Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in March 2021
As March prepares to roar into 2021, Netflix is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on March 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March.
COMING 3/1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
COMING 3/2 - 3/9
Avail. 3/2/21:
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/3/21:
Moxie -- NETFLIX FILM
Murder Among the Mormons -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
Avail. 3/4/21:
Pacific Rim: The Black -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 3/5/21:
City of Ghosts -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Dogwashers -- NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇴
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Sentinelle -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/8/21:
Bombay Begums -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/9/21:
The Houseboat -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
StarBeam: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING 3/10 - 3/17
Avail. 3/10/21:
Dealer -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Basketball -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Marriage or Mortgage -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/11/21:
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/12/21:
Love Alarm: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The One -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paper Lives -- NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YES DAY -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/14/21:
Audrey (2020)
Avail. 3/15/21:
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zero Chill -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/16/21:
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/17/21:
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 3/18 - 3/25
Avail. 3/18/21:
B: The Beginning Succession -- NETFLIX ANIME
Cabras da Peste -- NETFLIX FILM
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Skylines (2020)
Avail. 3/19/21:
Alien TV: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Country Comfort -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky Rojo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/20/21:
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Avail. 3/22/21:
Navillera -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Philomena (2013)
Avail. 3/23/21:
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 3/24/21:
Seaspiracy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Who Killed Sara? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/25/21:
Caught by a Wave -- NETFLIX FILM
DOTA: Dragon's Blood -- NETFLIX ANIME
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency -- NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING 3/26 - 3/31
Avail. 3/26/21:
A Week Away -- NETFLIX FILM (Trailer)
Bad Trip -- NETFLIX FILM
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It!: Double Trouble -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/29/21:
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
Avail. 3/30/21:
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/31/21:
At Eternity's Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING SOON:
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep24 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Yin Yang Master -- NETFLIX FILM
2021 Golden-Globe Nominated Titles to Add to Your List:
With the 2021 Golden Globes set to air from Beverly Hill on Sunday, Feb. 28, it's time to catch up on the Netflix titles that received nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press. Netflix dominated this year's nominations, earning a staggering 42 nods across the film and television categories. From previously-nominated titles like The Crown and Ozark to newer, more surprising nods to shows like Emily in Paris, here's a list of Netflix movies and shows to binge before watching the Golden Globes.
Mank: The black-and-white ode to old Hollywood nabbed a leading six nominations, including a nod for best drama, as well as for its director David Fincher and for Gary Oldman's performance as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.prevnext
'THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7'
The Trial of the Chicago 7 was acquired by Netflix from Paramount Pictures when COVID-19 disrupted its planned theatrical rollout, which turned out to be a good move on the streamer's part, as it's the second-most nominated film with five nods. The film showcases what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention but what actually turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.prevnext
'THE CROWN'
The Crown, a lavish historical drama, led the Golden Globes' television category with six nominations. The series chronicles the private life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family and scored nominations for best TV drama, as well as for the performances of several of its cast members — Olivia Colman who plays the monarch, and Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana.prevnext
'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM'
As expected, Chadwick Boseman was nominated posthumously for his dazzling performance in George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, as well as Boseman's co-star, Viola Davis. The gripping film centers on rising tensions when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927.prevnext
'OZARK'
One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well. Jason Bateman is up for best actor, Laura Linney is up for best actress and Julia Garner is up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise ahead of its fourth and final season, which does not yet have a release date.prevnext
'RATCHED'
A new series from Ryan Murphy, Ratched earned three Golden Globes nominations: best drama series, best actress and best supporting actress — the latter two of which going to Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon, respectfully. Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred (Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.prevnext
'EMILY IN PARIS'
TV critics were surprised to see Emily in Paris make the list of Golden Globes nominations, especially considering the series' criticisms from everything from the titular character Emily Cooper's age to its clichés and accusations that it portrays a one-dimensional vision of Paris. The series received a nomination for best television series as well as best actress for Lily Collins' work.