New on Netflix: Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in March 2021

As March prepares to roar into 2021, Netflix is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on March 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March.

COMING 3/1 COMING 3/1 Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Batman Begins (2005) Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021) Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) Dances with Wolves (1990) DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1 I Am Legend (2007) Invictus (2009) Jason X (2001) Killing Gunther (2017) LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) Nights in Rodanthe (2008) Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2 Rain Man (1988) Step Up: Revolution (2012) Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006) The Dark Knight (2008) The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) Training Day (2001) Two Weeks Notice (2002) Year One (2009) prevnext

COMING 3/2 - 3/9 Avail. 3/2/21: Black or White (2014) Word Party: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 3/3/21: Moxie -- NETFLIX FILM Murder Among the Mormons -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Parker (2013) Safe Haven (2013) Avail. 3/4/21: Pacific Rim: The Black -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 3/5/21: City of Ghosts -- NETFLIX FAMILY Dogwashers -- NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇴 Nevenka: Breaking the Silence -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Sentinelle -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 3/8/21: Bombay Begums -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Bombay Rose -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 3/9/21: The Houseboat -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL StarBeam: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext

COMING 3/10 - 3/17 Avail. 3/10/21: Dealer -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Last Chance U: Basketball -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Marriage or Mortgage -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 3/11/21: The Block Island Sound (2020) Coven of Sisters -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 3/12/21: Love Alarm: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The One -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Paper Lives -- NETFLIX FILM Paradise PD: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL YES DAY -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 3/14/21: Audrey (2020) Avail. 3/15/21: Bakugan: Armored Alliance The BFG (2016) The Last Blockbuster (2020) The Lost Pirate Kingdom -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Zero Chill -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 3/16/21: RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Savages (2012) Waffles + Mochi -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 3/17/21: Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext

COMING 3/18 - 3/25 Avail. 3/18/21: B: The Beginning Succession -- NETFLIX ANIME Cabras da Peste -- NETFLIX FILM Deadly Illusions (2021) The Fluffy Movie (2014) Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Skylines (2020) Avail. 3/19/21: Alien TV: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Country Comfort -- NETFLIX FAMILY Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sky Rojo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 3/20/21: Jiu Jitsu (2020) Avail. 3/22/21: Navillera -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Philomena (2013) Avail. 3/23/21: Loyiso Gola: Unlearning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 3/24/21: Seaspiracy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Who Killed Sara? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 3/25/21: Caught by a Wave -- NETFLIX FILM DOTA: Dragon's Blood -- NETFLIX ANIME Millennials: Season 3 Secret Magic Control Agency -- NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext

COMING 3/26 - 3/31 Avail. 3/26/21: A Week Away -- NETFLIX FILM (Trailer) Bad Trip -- NETFLIX FILM Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4 Croupier (1998) The Irregulars -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Magic for Humans by Mago Pop -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Nailed It!: Double Trouble -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 3/29/21: Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) Rainbow High: Season 1 Avail. 3/30/21: 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020) Octonauts & the Ring of Fire -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 3/31/21: At Eternity's Gate (2018) Haunted: Latin America -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMING SOON: Abla Fahita: Drama Queen -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep24 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Yin Yang Master -- NETFLIX FILM prevnext

2021 Golden-Globe Nominated Titles to Add to Your List: With the 2021 Golden Globes set to air from Beverly Hill on Sunday, Feb. 28, it's time to catch up on the Netflix titles that received nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press. Netflix dominated this year's nominations, earning a staggering 42 nods across the film and television categories. From previously-nominated titles like The Crown and Ozark to newer, more surprising nods to shows like Emily in Paris, here's a list of Netflix movies and shows to binge before watching the Golden Globes. (Photo: Netflix) Mank: The black-and-white ode to old Hollywood nabbed a leading six nominations, including a nod for best drama, as well as for its director David Fincher and for Gary Oldman's performance as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. prevnext

'THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7' (Photo: Netflix) The Trial of the Chicago 7 was acquired by Netflix from Paramount Pictures when COVID-19 disrupted its planned theatrical rollout, which turned out to be a good move on the streamer's part, as it's the second-most nominated film with five nods. The film showcases what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention but what actually turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history. prevnext

'THE CROWN' (Photo: Netflix) The Crown, a lavish historical drama, led the Golden Globes' television category with six nominations. The series chronicles the private life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family and scored nominations for best TV drama, as well as for the performances of several of its cast members — Olivia Colman who plays the monarch, and Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana. prevnext

'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM' (Photo: David Lee / Netflix) As expected, Chadwick Boseman was nominated posthumously for his dazzling performance in George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, as well as Boseman's co-star, Viola Davis. The gripping film centers on rising tensions when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. prevnext

'OZARK' (Photo: Steve Deitl/Netflix) One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well. Jason Bateman is up for best actor, Laura Linney is up for best actress and Julia Garner is up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise ahead of its fourth and final season, which does not yet have a release date. prevnext

'RATCHED' (Photo: Netflix) A new series from Ryan Murphy, Ratched earned three Golden Globes nominations: best drama series, best actress and best supporting actress — the latter two of which going to Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon, respectfully. Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred (Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. prevnext