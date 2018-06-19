Zara Tindall, Granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, Welcomes Second Child

Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall have welcomed their second child, with the royal giving birth to a baby girl on Tuesday, June 19.

The royal family’s website announced the birth in a statement, sharing that the infant is the seventh great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II.

“Mrs. Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz,” the statement read.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr Philip and Mrs. Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby’s name will be confirmed in due course.”

“This baby is the second child for Zara and Mike, the fourth grandchild for The Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.”

Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and the granddaughter of the Queen. She is also an accomplished equestrian and won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics. The 36-year-old married her husband in 2011, and the couple welcomed daughter Mia in 2014.

In December 2016, Zara suffered a miscarriage, which Mike, a former England rugby captain, discussed during a 2017 interview with The Sunday Times.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” he shared. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

The couple’s new baby girl is the second royal baby to be born in just a few months, as Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, on April 23. Mia was born just six months after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first child, Prince George, so the close-in-age cousins won’t be without a friend growing up.

Zara and Mike met in 2003, making their relationship “official” in 2004. They announced their engagement in December 2010 and married in July 2011. The couple lives in Gloucestershire, and Zara told Country Living in 2016 that she and Mike enjoy the quiet life.

“It’s nice to go out with the dogs and explore the woods and fields that surround our house – I love the quiet and isolation of where we live,” she said. “I enjoy cooking, so it’s nice to have time to do that as well. A lot of my socializing takes place at competitions during the eventing season, so I like the contrast of a quiet Saturday night at a local pub with friends.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Pool / Samir Hussein