Zac Efron Gives Hope for 'High School Musical' Reunion

✖

Wildcats forever! Zac Efron just revealed that he would gladly reprise his iconic role as Troy Bolton for a High School Musical reunion in a new interview with E! News. Asked about a possible future reunion for the cast and crew after missing the 10th anniversary special on Disney Channel in 2016, Efron said he was totally on board.

"My heart's still there, so that would be incredible. I hope it happens," the actor answered. "And I think everybody would love to get involved. I'll try to keep them moving in the right direction." The original High School Musical made waves when it premiered 16 years ago, with a sequel coming out just a year later in 2007. In 2008, the third film in the trilogy, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, premiered in theaters.

Disney+ would later go on to premiere High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which follows a group of high school kids as they put on their school production of High School Musical. Olivia Rodrigo stars as Nini in the show, who plays the role of Gabriella Montez in the on-screen musical.

The "Drivers License" singer and Vanessa Hudgens, who played Gabriella in the original films, had a moment of bonding over their shared High School Musical resumes at this year's Met Gala. After crossing paths on the red carpet, Hudgens said to the Grammy winner, "Little miss new Gabriella! I always feel like I have such a connection to you because of that." Rodrigo replied, "I know, we're soul sisters."

Efron may still have love for High School Musical, but he's come a long way from Disney Channel, now starring as the father of Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Charlie in the new Firestarter remake, which premieres in theaters and on Peacock May 13. When it comes to taking on a paternal role in real life, however, Efron told E! News he's leaving that to the big screen for now. "Maybe at some point down the road, we'll see," the actor said. "Of course, I'd love to be a dad one day, but I don't know if the movie made me want to do it any sooner." Turning to his co-star, he told Armstrong, "You were fantastic, Ryan, but I got a little more time to wait."