‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Casts Original Franchise Star for Season 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans are going to be very excited to learn that the show has cast one of the original franchise stars for Season 3 of the Disney+ series. Variety reports that Corbin Bleu has joined Adrian Lyles, Meg Donnelly, Saylor Bell and Jason Earles for the next season of the High School Musical spinoff. The outlet notes that Bleu is not joining the show in a permanent capacity at this time, but, rather, in a guest-starring role.

Bleu soared to stardom in the mid-2000s playing HSM character Chad Danforth, best friend of Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and member of the East High School varsity basketball team. In Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, he will play himself, a beloved star of the iconic teen-musical franchise. Variety adds that is set at Camp Shallow Lake, “a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of Frozen and determine who is ‘best in snow.’” In addition to music from HSM, Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will also feature music from Camp Rock.

Most recently, Bleu reunited with his former High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman, who played cheerleader Taylor McKessie in the film series, for the Lifetime holiday film A Christmas Dance Reunion. The pair sat down with one another, for ET, and spoke about the movie. “I obviously knew that I would love hanging out with you, in the work sense of just, ‘Oh yay, we’re going to be on set together,’” Coleman said to Bleu. “But I didn’t process what it would be like to get to work with you again, actually as an artist, and that was really invigorating to me.”

Blue replied, “I love that. It’s funny. I’ll tell you, I wasn’t surprised at all. It’s the same thing for me. It was that I just felt reassured and so comfortable in knowing what I felt like it was going to be, that’s exactly how it went.”

Later on in their conversation, Coleman gushed over her HSM character, saying, “I love Taylor and I feel like I learned a lot from Taylor. I can’t imagine what that story would be like, but I can’t say that it’s not possible. You never know.” She then asked Bleu, “What about you?”

“I feel exactly the same way,” he replied. “Obviously, when it comes to the relationships of all of us in the cast, we went through so much. Such a life-changing time together, obviously that created these very strong root relationships that any time I see anyone it’s just a lovefest. So getting a chance to work together again would be wonderful.”