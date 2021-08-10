Ashley Tisdale Has Bad News for 'High School Musical' Fans Hoping She'll Reprise Her Role of Sharpay Evans

✖

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale has some tough news for fans of the legendary musical and revival on Disney+. Tisdale, who recently gave birth to a daughter Jupiter, shares she has no plans to reprise her role as Sharpay Evans for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. "I just feel like I wouldn't be able to really do that again and give it justice," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "You know what I'm saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that's a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it's just something that it wouldn't be the same."

She continued, citing her reason to leave the chapter of her career closed as the movie's legacy. "It's so good, and it's like, for me, I would hate to ruin something that is perfect for that moment, and yeah, I don't think I could go back to it," she says. Her main business at the moment is being a mom to her new baby, whom she shares with her husband Chris French. "Jupiter's amazing," she tells the outlet of her new bundle of joy. "She's so, so great. We have her sleeping 12 hours now, so she's killing it. We got her sleep trained, and she's been amazing."

She added: "when she's sleeping, I look at pictures of her," she says of Jupiter. "I will look at Chris and be like, 'We have a baby,' because now I'm starting to, obviously, more physically get back to my old self. So I think when you're going through that, you're like, I just had a baby, but now I'm starting to kind of look back into my old self and you're just like, 'Oh, but then I have this...' She's getting bigger, and I'm like, 'I can't believe she fit in me at one point.' It's just so wild."

Being a mom has served as a new challenge for Tisdale, who's currently looking to find ways to get the extra energy boost amid the changing diapers and bottle breaks. "I still need that little boost of caffeine, and I'm a huge fan of matcha, but I'm horrible at making anything matcha," she shares. "So Jamba has just been such an amazing place to be able to do a one-stop shop. Get a Bold 'n Cold Brew for my husband, grab my matcha, come home and I'm able to just, you know, happy mom, happy baby. And it gives me a little bit of something just for me, for the day."