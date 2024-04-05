'Yellowstone' Spinoff Actor Cole Brings Plenty Dead at 27 After Being Reported Missing

The '1923' actor had been reported missing, with 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser speaking out on the absence.

Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone's Mo Brings Plenty and an actor who appeared in the prequel 1923, has died. The 27-year-old grabbed headlines after being reported missing in Kansas and was discovered near his abandoned vehicle, dead in a wooded area. According to ET, police confirmed the body was Cole Brings Plenty.

Mo Brings Plenty pleaded with people on social media to assist in finding his nephew, noting that he had been driving a 2005 white Ford Explorer. His disappearance from Lawrence, Kansas on March 31 raised concerns after missing an appointment with his agent about a role on TV.

"Despite our persistent efforts, we have been unable to establish contact with Cole, and our immediate concern is his safety and well-being. Cole's sudden disappearance without telling anyone his whereabouts is anomalous, causing a wave of concern spreading rapidly across the nation and parts of Canada," Mo Brings Plenty revealed in his post before his nephew was discovered deceased.