'Yellowstone' Spinoff Actor Goes Missing, Cole Hauser Pleads for Help

1923 star Cole Brings Plenty is missing. Cole, the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, was last seen in Kansas City on Easter Sunday, with Mo's co-star Cole Hauser taking to social media Tuesday with an urgent plea for help.

"My good friend [Mo Bring Plenty's nephew] is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police," Hauser wrote alongside a missing persons poster. According to the poster, Cole was last seen driving his white Ford Explorer leaving out of Lawrence Kansas South on 59 in Kansas City. He is about 5'10" and weighs 150 pounds. The poster asks that anyone with information contact Belle Brings Plenty on Instagram (@bellebringsplenty). Hauser said a missing persons report has already been filed and Cole's family has "been looking for him in the area."

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe will recognize Cole from his time on 1923. He appeared in two episodes of the Yellowstone prequel series as Pete Plenty Clouds, the son of Michael Greyeyes' Hank who notifies Runs His Horse about his daughter Teonna's escape from a boarding school. His other credits include Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger, according to his IMDb profile.

Hauser's post sparked a flurry of comments from his followers, with one person writing, "my heart goes out to [Mo Brings Plenty] and the family. I hope [Cole] is found safe and sound." Another person said, "I do hope he is found and unharmed. I completely appreciate this concern you have for a friends [nephew]."

At this time, Cole's uncle, who stars on Yellowstone as Mo, the driver and right-hand man to Broken Rock Tribe leader Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), has not publicly commented on the news that his nephew is missing. Sheridan's wife, Nicole Sheridan, also shared news about Cole, writing on Instagram, "️MISSING Please share." According to Nicole, those with information can contact Cole's family at 605-964-6398 or on their social media accounts. Further information is not available at this time.