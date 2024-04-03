Missing '1923' Actor Cole Brings Plenty Named Suspect in Domestic Violence Case

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty's missing nephew Cole Brings Plenty has been named a suspect in a domestic violence case. Hours after Mo posted a missing person flyer on social media revealing his nephew, who appeared in 1923, has been missing since Sunday evening, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared on Facebook that Cole, 27, is a suspect at-large in an alleged domestic violence incident in Lawrence, Kansas.

"Lawrence Police have submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. We've identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies," the Lawrence Kansas Police Department said in a statement. According to police, officers "responded to reports of a female screaming for help." Further details of the incident are unclear, with police noting that "this incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided."

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department said the suspect, identified as Cole, fled the scene before officers arrived. Traffic cameras showed Cole "leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway" in a white, 2005 Ford Explorer SUV. His family later contacted police and reported him as a missing person.

On Tuesday, Mo, who stars on Yellowstone as Mo, the driver and right-hand man to Broken Rock Tribe leader Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), took to Instagram to share that his nephew was missing. He wrote alongside the missing persons flyer, "[Cole Brings Plenty] drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen March 31st leaving the Lawrence area." His Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser also shared the flyer, telling his followers his "good friend [Mo Brings Plenty's" nephew was missing and "last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City." Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's wife, Nicole, also shared the news.

Cole is part of the larger Yellowstone universe, having appeared on two episodes of the Yellowstone prequel series 1923. His character, Pete Plenty Clouds, is the son of Michael Greyeyes' Hank who notifies Runs His Horse about his daughter Teonna's escape from a boarding school. His other credits include Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger, according to his IMDb profile.

Further information is not available at this time. The Lawrence Kansas Police Department asked that anyone who sees Cole or his vehicle call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-8477.