'Yellowstone': Luke Grimes Is Officially a Country Music Star Now

Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes has made the leap from the screen to the recording studio and is officially a country music star now. On Friday, Dec. 15, Grimes — who portrays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone — released his very first single, "No Horse to Ride." Over on Instagram, Grimes shared a post to let his fans and followers know about the new song, revealing that it's from his forthcoming debut album.

"My first song from my upcoming album releases today on all platforms," Grimes wrote in his post, which included a photo of him and his guitar, as well the cover artwork for his song. "Music has always helped me find meaning. Hopefully this song means something to some folks out there, that would sure mean a lot to me. Much love, more soon..." Grimes has received a lot of positive responses to his new tune, with fellow Yellowstone actor Dave Annable writing, "Holy S—!!!! Those pipes?!? Well done brother! Stop being so damn good at everything please."

Grimes is not Yellowstone's first musician, as series star Kevin Costner — John Dutton — is also well-known for his country rock band, Kevin Costner & Modern West. The show also has Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham among its ranks, playing Walker, a Dutton ranchhand. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Bingham about the show, specifically regarding the chances that he could leave and head over to one of the forthcoming Yellowstone spinoffs.

Walker previously worked at the 6666 ranch in Texas, and his friend Jimmy left the Dutton ranch to go work there in Season 4. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has reportedly been working on a new spinoff based around the 6666 ranch. This has led to fan theories that Walker might join Jimmy.

While speaking to Pop Culture about his new partnership with the Lone River Beverage Co. for their Ranch Rita hard seltzer, Bingham was asked whether or not he thinks Walker would abandon the Dutton's to go back to 6666, Bingham replied, "I really don't know. I think he's been running from a lot of things in his past and not sure if he'd want to go back to where he just came from. So, I don't know." He then said with a smirk, "I guess it would have to just depend on the incentives." Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on Paramount+.