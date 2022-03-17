Kevin Costner just landed a unique gig, and some Yellowstone fans might have a chance to check it out. The actor and his band, Modern West, are set to headline The Homestead Festival in Columbia, Tennessee. Kevin Costner and Modern West are going out on the “Tales From Yellowstone 2” tour and will be making a stop by the famed country, bluegrass, and Americana fest. The debut event will be hosted by Rory Feek, a Grammy-winning artist and New York Times best-selling author who holds the festival on his 100-acre historic farm.

Additional artists performing at this year’s Homestead Festival include The Isaacs, Jimmy Fortune, and the Brotherly Love project. It will also feature speakers such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, and Justin Rhodes. “We are all, of course, over-the-moon excited to have Mr. Costner and his band coming to join us for the event. But the truth is, we are just as excited to have all the incredible performers and speakers that are taking the time from their busy lives to come to Tennessee and share their knowledge and skills with individuals and families who too will be coming from all over to take part in this special weekend,” said Feek in a statement. The Homestead Festival runs June 3-4.

“The format for that Friday and Saturday will be homesteading classes and lectures throughout the day and music on the main stage in the evenings as the sun sets,” Feek continued. “Multiple tents here on the grounds will host simultaneous speakers sharing their vast experience of learning to be more self-sustaining and living closer to the land, which I think are very important things that aren’t being passed down to future generations the way they used to be, especially with the struggles we are all facing in the world today. People are interested in learning the skills and information that can help them provide for their families in these challenging times and also add meaning and joy to their lives.”

Fans who aren’t able to make the trek to Tennessee for Coster’s Homestead Festival performance can still see the beloved actor on his hit series, . The show recently completed its fourth season, and will reportedly be going into production on Season 5 soon. Fans can catch up on past seasons of Yellowstone anytime on Peacock.