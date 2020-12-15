'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Wows Fans With Glowing 'Nocturnal' Instagram Photo

✖

Kelly Reilly's "nocturnal" photoshoot paid off when it came to the Yellowstone star capturing a unique look at the lunar eclipse. The Paramount Network leading lady had fans gushing over her unparalleled look at the penumbral lunar eclipse on Nov. 30, which occurred when the Earth, moon and sun were not perfectly aligned for the celestial event.

"Last night was a spectacular night to be a nocturnal," Reilly captioned her photo, hashtagged "#lunareclipse"and "#moonhalo." Her followers were quick to draw parallels to her Yellowstone character, Beth Dutton, commenting, "All you need is a horse and ride in the moonlight!" Another praised her "very cool capture," as a third gushed over the "absolutely breathtaking" photo.

Season 4 of Yellowstone has yet to have a release date announced, but fans have speculated that it will likely debut in June 2021, around the same time as the other three seasons, now streaming on Peacock for people looking to catch up. Reilly and her co-stars, who include Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kevin Costner (John Dutton), have wrapped filming on the season, which was shot completely in a quarantine bubble, but Reilly refuses to reveal Beth's fate after the foul-mouthed businesswoman's situation looked precarious at best in an explosive Season 3 finale.

"I think it's one that I ask [showrunner Taylor Sheridan] constantly, 'Where's the end?'" she shared earlier this month in an Esquire profile. "As an actor, especially one that's been put through hell and back with a character like Beth, I was like, 'What's the end game?'" While obviously Reilly couldn't share if Beth "makes it another day," she did reflect on the journey she's taken so far with the character, including the "quiet, healing vibe" of the early season.

"Beth and Rip are living in the new house that they've been given, that John Dutton gave to Rip. Beth has moved in and there's a little bit of domestic quiet, gentleness that's sort of creeping in which we've never seen Beth inhabit," she explained of her filming experience last season. "I found those scenes really interesting to play. Whether it lasts or not, it wouldn't be a drama if it was constant. I don't think that we're at the happy ending stage yet, but I think there's a glimmer of happiness and where that happiness and where that peace could live, you know what I mean?" Yellowstone is expected to return in 2021. To catch up, watch the whole series on Peacock.