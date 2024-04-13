USA Network Star Accused of Being an Escort: Latest Update on Chelsea Green's Situation

One TV personality was recently accused of being an escort — but she's gotten the last laugh. Chelsea Green took to X back on April 3, revealing that she had been kicked out of The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Apparently, the staff accused Green of "being an escort." Green is not an escort; she is a WWE Superstar who currently appears on WWE Raw, which airs weekly on USA Network.

"Man... one night you're wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you're being kicked out of [Fairmont Hotels' The Plaza] and accused of being an escort because of your outfit," she wrote on X. "Life is funny! Maybe next year I won't celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza Hotel LOL..."

(Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images)

Green, 33, was wearing a fairly normal outfit at the time of the incident, which went down at The Plaza's Champagne Bar, per TMZ. In a photo shared after the incident, the two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was shown wearing a denim skirt, a white tube top, brown leather boots and a coat. Apparently, some security guards thought that was scandalous enough to be something a sex worker would wear.

The Plaza Hotel nor anyone from Fairmont Hotels apologized after the incident, even after it made international headlines on Fox News, TMZ, The Daily Mail and News.com.au. It took Green bringing it up on social media again on Friday for the hotel to contact Green with an apology on Saturday.

"Just had a really positive conversation with the GM of [The Plaza]," Green wrote on X. "All I ever wanted was an apology... and that's exactly what I got. Humility [and] Humbleness are everything."

WWE, owned by TKO, seemingly backed Green during this whole ordeal, as she has remained part of the company's programming since the incident. Her Barclays Center match aired on Hulu's Main Event after the fact, she appeared at the Slammy Awards over WrestleMania weekend and wrestled on both Raw and WWE SmackDown this past week. On Raw, she wrestled Jade Cargill, and on SmackDown, she and Piper Niven teamed up against Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Green has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice, once with Sonya Deville and once with her current partner, Niven. She's also a former star of TNA Wrestling, winning the Impact Knockouts Championship and the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship (with Deonna Purrazzo). Outside of the ring, she is married to Matt Cardona, who previously wrestled as Zack Ryder in WWE.