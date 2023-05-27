See Becky Lynch's WWE Night of Champions Workout Look — and Here's Where to Buy It Yourself

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is facing off against Trish Stratus at Night of Champions on Saturday, and she recently gave fans a glimpse at her workout process ahead of the event. In a series of Instagram selfies hyping up her "fire within," the WWE Raw wrestler showed off her workout wear, which included a black sports bra that anyone can own.

We were able a similar Reebok top online, via Amazon. While there are also PureMove and PureMove+ High Impact versions of the top available, Becky Lynch's choice seems be closest to the Reebok Women's Tri-Back Sports Bra. Continue on to see photos of Becky Lynch's workout look and learn how you can make the WWE Superstar's look your own.

Reebok Women's Tri-Back Sports Bra

The listed price on Amazon is $14.99. The Reebok top is 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane, and hand-wash only. IT has a 4.3-star rating based on 129 ratings. There are 39 other style options besides the black one Becky Lynch appears to be sporting.

It comes in sizes XX-Small to XX-Large.

Reebok Women's Tri-Back Sports Bra, Light Support, $14.99

About WWE's Becky Lynch



Becky Lynch, age 35, is a professional wrestler for WWE, performing on the USA Network show Raw. She is a four-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, two-time WWE Raw Women's Champion, one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and one-time Royal Rumble winner (2019). Her real name is Rebecca Quin. Her husband is fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins (real name Colby Lopez). They've been married since June 29, 2021, and they have one child together, a two-year-old daughter named Roux. Lynch also recently starred in episodes of Young Rock, portraying pop music legend Cyndi Lauper.

How to Watch WWE Night of Champions 2023

(Photo: WWE)

Night of Champions will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Night of Champions 2023 will stream exclusively on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET. The event's kickoff show will begin streaming at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and WWE's social channels. In addition to Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, the event will also feature Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles in a World Heavyweight Title match, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) for the WWE Undisputed Tag Teams Championships, and Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. The match card also includes Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali (WWE Intercontinental Championship match), Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (WWE Raw Women's Championship match) and Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match).

How to Watch WWE Raw

WWE Raw airs live each Monday night on USA Network, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.