Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

A sheriff’s department public information officer told The Sun Smith called police himself to report a drone flying over his property at around 2:40 p.m. By the time deputies arrived, the alleged drone was long gone, police told the outlet. The Sun published a photo of a deputy’s vehicle outside the home, but Smith wasn’t seen.

Smith has not been spotted in public since attending the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party Sunday night. He did post a statement on Instagram Monday, apologizing directly to Rock and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the organization that hands out the Oscars.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith’s statement reads. “I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, and everyone watching around the world,” Smith continued. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Smith stormed the stage at the Oscars to strike Rock after the comedian joked about Pinkett Smith starring in a G.I. Jane sequel because she shaved her hair. After he sat down, Smith yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth,” twice. Smith was not escorted out of the Dolby Theatre and was allowed to accept his Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. He gave a six-minute acceptance speech and apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees.

Rock has declined to press charges, the Los Angeles Police Department said. However, the Academy is already debating what to do in response. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the Academy said in a statement on Monday. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.” The Academy’s Board of Governors is expected to debate the issue during a meeting on Wednesday.