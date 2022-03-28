The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is reportedly taking action following the incident that took place on Sunday’s broadcast. Less than a day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the Academy is opening a “formal review” of the matter. They have also stated that they “condemn” Will’s actions on the program.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” their statement read, per Deadline. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” The Academy previously addressed the situation on Twitter shortly after it occurred. They stated simply, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.”

It’s unclear what consequences, if any, the Oscar winner will face following the incident. But, Deadline did report that Will could be ejected from the Academy or face a suspension from the organization’s events, including the next Oscars ceremony. In light of the incident, many have said that Will’s Oscar win for Best Actor for King Richard, which he received moments after the altercation, should be rescinded. However, Deadline‘s sources have claimed that there is no chance that he will be asked to give the award back. The Academy does uphold a strict Standard of Conduct that addresses various breaches of conduct including physical assault. Their rules state that a breach of conduct can include “Physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome, or coercive sexual attention” and “Intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behavior, or bullying”.

Viewers around the world were shocked by what went down on the Oscars stage. The ordeal began when Rock, a presenter, shared a joke about Jada, saying that he couldn’t wait to see her in G.I. Jane 2. The joke did not go over well with the Smiths, as Jada has been open about her struggles with alopecia and hair loss. Will subsequently went on stage and slapped Rock. Once he got back to his seat, he urged the comedian to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth.” Rock has reportedly declined to press charges against Will. Deadline did note that he has six months to change his mind.