LAPD Gives Statement on Will Smith, Chris Rock Altercation at the Oscars

Chris Rock has officially “declined to file a police report” after an altercation with Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars Sunday. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the comedian’s decision to Variety after Smith took to the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped Rock after the presenter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” the department said in a statement. “If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

The altercation started when Rock joked about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head while presenting Best Documentary Feature, comparing the ‘do to that of Demi Moore’s in G.I. Jane. Rock joked that he couldn’t wait to see the actress, who has alopecia, star in G.I. Jane 2, which caused Pinkett Smith to roll her eyes in the audience and Smith to get up on stage and slap Rock, shouting when he returned to his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-ing mouth!”

Later in the night, Smith won Best Actor for King Richard, issuing an apology in a tearful acceptance speech. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people,” he said.

The actor continued, “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile and you got to pretend like that’s okay.” He also revealed that fellow Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington came to talk to him during commercial breaks. “Denzel said a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the Devil comes for you,’” the Ali actor said.