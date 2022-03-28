Chris Rock Wasn’t Aware of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Alopecia Struggle, Close Friend Says

Chris Rock was reportedly not aware of Jada Pinkett Smith’s struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause hair loss, when he joked about her shaved head during the 94th Academy Awards Sunday night. After Rock joked that he could not wait to see her star in a hyopthetical G.I. Jane 2, Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, rushed to the stage to slap the comedian. On Monday, the Academy said it launched a review into the incident.

A close friend of Rock’s who attended the Oscars told TMZ Rock did not know about Pinkett Smith’s condition. Rock “doesn’t have a mean bone in his body,” the source said. The source said that Rock was “shaken and bewildered” after Smith slapped him.

Smith and Rock have also not patched things up, the source told TMZ. The two men have not spoken since Smith slapped Rock. The friend said Rock had “no intention of staying” at the Dolby Theatre after presenting the Best Documentary Feature Oscar. However, Rock did attend Guy Oseary’s Oscars After Party. Smith went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the show.

The comment from Rock’s friend contradicts what Sean “Diddy” Combs told Page Six at the Vanity Fair party. “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy said, hinting that the two did meet. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

The joke that sparked the incident came late in the show when Rock was presenting the Best Documentary Feature. “Jada, I love ya,” Rock said, looking at Smith and Pinkett Smith in the front row. “G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. All right?” Moments later, Smith walked onstage to slap the completely stunned Rock. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth,” Smith yelled from his seat. The scene was censored in the U.S. but aired unedited on international feeds, so Americans at home didn’t fully understand what happened until clips surfaced on Twitter.

After Smith slapped Rock, Combs took the stage to introduce a tribute to The Godfather. “I did not know that this year was gonna be the most exciting Oscars ever,” Combs told the audience. “OK, Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold Party. But right now, we’re moving on with love – everybody, make some noise!”

Smith was allowed to stay in the theater for the rest of the show, even picking up the Best Actor award for King Richard. He apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his speech but did not mention Rock.

After the show, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, condemned the violence in a tweeted statement. The Academy released another statement on Monday, announcing plans to launch an investigation. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the Academy said. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.” Meanwhile, the LAPD confirmed Rock does not plan to press charges against Smith.