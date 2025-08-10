‘Euphoria’ Star and ‘Full House’ Legend’s Daughter Break up After 4 Years

The romance between Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli has fizzled out.

PEOPLE reports that the Euphoria star, 28, and influencer, 28, have called it quits.

The two have dated on and off since 2021, but sources tell the outlet that the couple is done. There has been speculation about the status of their relationship in recent months. However, Giannulli, who is the daughter of Full House icon Lori Loughlin, hinted that they were still going strong in April after liking a post from Elordi’s sister, Isabella, about his newest project, The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

This is not the first time that Elordi and Giannulli have broken up. They reportedly split in August 2022, with an insider telling Us Weekly that Giannulli was “single and having fun” as Elordi was “completely focused” on his career. The following June, they were seen vacationing together in Italy and were also spending time on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli’s parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in mid-July. That same month, PEOPLE confirmed the duo were back together, and a source said they were “getting serious.”

In January 2024, a source told the outlet that they were still going strong, but a year and a half later, that seems to no longer be the case. News comes as Giannulli has been living in Paris, as she showed off her new home in a YouTube vlog and was looking forward to a “formative” time in the City of Lights. Elordi, meanwhile, has been filming the long-delayed third season of Euphoria and recently reunited with ex Kaia Gerber at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Whether or not this will be it for the couple is unknown, but they both seem focused on separate things right now, and long-distance is not the easiest. However, they have gotten back together before, so it’s completely possible. For now, though, Elordi and Giannulli’s relationship has come to an end. At least they both seem busy, so it should be easy to keep their mind off of it.

Along with Gerber, Elordi was previously linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya and his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King. Aside from Euphoria’s third season, Elordi will next be seen in the upcoming films Frankenstein, Wuthering Heights, and The Dog Stars.