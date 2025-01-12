Wildfires Decimate ‘Mayans M.C.’ Star’s Home: Richard Cabral Shares Devastating Photos

The City of Los Angeles has been devastated by wildfires, and Mayans M.C. actor Richard Cabral is showing the heartbreaking aftermath. Cabral, known for his role on the FX crime drama as Johnny “Coco” Cruz, took to his Instagram to share photos and videos of what’s left of his Altadena home, destroyed in the Eaton Fire, which has burned over 14,000 acres. “Words cannot explain what it is to see everything you’ve owned burned away,” Cabral wrote alongside photos of what used to be his home. “Within 4 hours of evacuating this is what happen. Be safe.”

“We can never truly prepare for a catastrophe,” the actor captioned another series of photos. “And we can never stop mother earth’s energy. The Strength of her Wind. The Power of the Fire. I’ve worked my whole life to build what I have for my partner and children, but now it is all gone, burned into Ash. May The Healing Begin. It is now time to rebuild.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cabral also posted a link to a GoFundMe started by a friend, filmmaker Lena Rudnick, to help him and his family. “My dear friends Debby and Richard and their four kids had just moved into their new home in Altadena and two days ago, the Eaton Fire swallowed it whole,” the GoFundMe reads. “The whole thing. Gone. Everyone is safe but they have lost literally all of their possessions and the house they were just starting to call home. This heartbreaking loss comes on the heels of an already challenging year, compounded by the difficulties of the writers’ and actors’ strike.” In just two days, nearly $42,000 have been raised, passing the $25,000 goal.

Richard Cabral is just one of thousands affected by the wildfires, which has displaced thousands of residents and burned even more buildings, including iconic filming locations, schools, houses, and more. Many other celebrities have been affected as well, such as Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, and more. Studios have also shut down productions on shows as well as red carpet events and award shows. CBS delayed the premiere of the Hollywood Squares reboot by a week and pulled a Fire Country repeat from its schedule since it hit too close to home. Meanwhile, some celebrities have been helping their fellow Angelinos, whether helping firefighters, opening up their homes to friends, or another way.