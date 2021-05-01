Why Queen Elizabeth Told Fellow Royals to 'Leave' Her to Be Alone After Prince Philip's Funeral

✖

Queen Elizabeth is adopting the classic British "stiff upper lip" since the death of Prince Philip, personifying that old adage "keep calm and carry on." Former rugby star Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara, spoke to Good Morning Britain on Friday and opened up about how the Royal Family is coping in the wake of Philip's death. "Even after the funeral it was sort of 'you all need to leave,' and so you didn't even get to have that supportive side afterwards," he explained.

"That is what was allowed, that's what the law and the rules state and so that's what happened," he added in a different interview with BBC Breakfast. He added that her stoic composure, while she sat alone at the funeral, was a credit to how "amazing" she was. Tindall also spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic restrictions made the funeral difficult, but they still managed to hold a fitting event. "It was tough, but the funeral was done so well," he said. {I think he would have been happier about the way it happened."

While Tindall described the funeral as a bit "eerie" on his podcast The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby, he thought Philip would have been pleased about how it all came together. "It's been a difficult ten days," Tindall said. "If I look back on the day, as eerie as it was with no crowds and social distancing, and the way everything was, I think it was the perfect day. [It was] how he would have liked it, if that makes sense whatsoever. No fuss, get on with it."

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 70 years before his passing at the age of 99, and she has already resumed her royal duties after her mourning period. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and around the world," she said in a statement on her 95th birthday. "My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."