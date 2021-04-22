Prince Harry Honors Late Grandfather Prince Philip With Special Shoutout in Earth Day Message

✖

Prince Harry is honoring late grandfather Prince Philip's legacy as he celebrates Earth Day. The Duke of Sussex, 36, narrated a new video for African Parks, a conservation NGO of which he has served as president since 2017, paying tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died April 9 at the age of 99.

"As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it’s critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold—but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life," Harry said in a statement Thursday. 'On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energized to continue doing my part in this legacy." This year, Harry added he's joining in with the African Parks team and communities around the world in "shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing."

Watch the full video here to find Hope this Earth Day. Thank you from African Parks and Prince Harry https://t.co/oUrv0NDSP3 pic.twitter.com/tnCl5yIoMc — African Parks (@AfricanParks) April 22, 2021

In the video, Harry shares about the importance of Africa's biodiversity, saying it's the "foundation for a healthy planet" and the basis of resources that are vital to millions of people. He concludes with a positive message, "Hope starts here with the places that we are protecting now to ensure a healthy future for us all." Prince Harry's work with African Parks first began in 2016, when he helped the NGO complete the 500 Elephant translocation in Malawi, and he is currently working to help the organization take on 30 parks by 2030.

Harry has extra motivation to look out for the next generation after learning that he and wife Meghan Markle are adding another baby to their family. The couple, already parents to 23-month-old son Archie, announced in March they were expecting a little girl. "Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?" Harry said in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. "We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great."

Harry recently returned to the U.K. to attend the funeral for his late grandfather in what was the first time in a year he had seen his family in person amid tension surrounding his and Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties. Markle did not attend the ceremony, as the long flight was too risky this late in her pregnancy.