Why Prince Harry Has Been Having ‘Secret Talks’ With His Father Charles

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are still working to heal their relationship more than a year after the Duke of Sussex officially resigned as a working royal. After Harry admitted in his March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that “there’s a lot to work through” with his father, the royal father and son have reportedly been engaged in “secret talks” in an effort to smooth things over ahead of a royal milestone: the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

As the Queen headed to Sandringham earlier this month ahead of the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne, a milestone no other British royal has reached, Harry reportedly “reached out” to his father in an effort to heal their royal rift ahead of the planned Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A source told The Sun that “there has been a definite thaw in relations between” the two, who are said to be “on much better terms.” The source claimed that Harry and his father have even “been having friendly chats and video calls,” something reportedly prompted amid a realization that they do not want to live to regret any bitterness.

“It has been suggested to Harry he may live to regret any lingering family bitterness, and he has taken that on board,” the source claimed. “There is a feeling he is coming back more into the fold and wants to be closer to his family.”

In that same March interview, Harry said he would “continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship,” something he seems to have meant. In addition to those “secret talks” the royal and his father are reported to be having, royal expert Stewart Pearce told Us Weekly in December 2021 Harry and Charles have been learning to be more clear when they communicate with one another. Pearce said that “it’s just their style of managing that level of emotional intensity is completely different,” explaining that Charles is, by nature, a very shy man and like to [be by] himself” and “closes down” very easily during uncomfortable conversations, whereas Harry tends to be “more forthcoming” with sharing his feelings.

At this time, it remains unclear if Harry and Charles’ most recent efforts to mend their relationship are leading anywhere, though The Sun reported that “Palace officials expect him to return to the UK this summer.” Even if the talks prove fruitful, it seems unlikely that Harry would be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, during any potential upcoming overseas travels as Harry is currently in the midst of a legal battle with the British government regarding his family’s security.