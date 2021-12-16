How Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s Relationship Has Changed Since Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s relationship has changed quite a bit since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, and now we have details on how different things are between the two men. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Royal expert Stewart Pearce told the outlet that Harry and Charles have been learning to be more clear when they communicate with one another. “It’s just their style of managing that level of emotional intensity is completely different, you know?” Pearce told the outlet.

“Prince Charles is, by nature, a very shy man and like to [be by] himself,” he continued. “That doesn’t mean he’s uncaring it, he just finds demonstration or emotional display … [to be] really difficult.” Pearce went on to claim that Charles “closes down” very easily during uncomfortable conversations, while Harry tends to be “more forthcoming” with sharing his feelings. The new insight into the Royal father and son comes after Harry and Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah back in March. At one point, the couple shared that an member of the Royal family had speculated on the skin color of their baby, Archie, ahead of his birth, but they did not name the individual. In the weeks and months following the interview, it was alleged that Charles was the one they spoke about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prince Charles recently responded to the claims via a statement from a a Buckingham Palace representative who told Entertainment Tonight, “This is fiction and not worth further comment.” While there has been a lot of criticism towards Prince Charles regarding the speculation, author Christopher Andersen claims that the comments were taken out of context. In his new book — Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan — Andersen states that Charles was speaking to his wife, Camilla, one day and wondered out loud about “what the child will look like.” Camilla was surprised by the inquiry, according to Andersen, and replied, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

Speaking to ET, Andersen said, “The comment was made by Charles to Camilla over breakfast the day [Meghan and Harry’s] engagement was announced. …Look, I’m a grandfather and I can tell you grandparents, of course, speculate on what their kids are gonna look like and their eye color, hair color, skin color, whatever.” After it was pointed out to Andersen that Markle’s biracial background changes the nature of the alleged question, he replied, “She’s biracial and he’s the world’s most famous redhead. But it was innocent, benign… there was nothing. You gotta remember at this point, Charles is really fond of Meghan and he’s becoming very friendly with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland… It was taken and was kind of perverted, and warped and weaponized by the Men in Grey to be used to kind of stir up trouble.”