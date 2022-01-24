Queen Elizabeth Leaves Buckingham Palace to Mark Poignant Anniversary

Queen Elizabeth on Sunday left Windsor Castle, where she has been staying throughout the pandemic, and traveled to her Sandringham estate ahead of the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. The 95-year-old monarch flew to Sandringham, located in Norfolk, England, by helicopter for the special occasion, which is a somber time of reflection for the royal.

Ascension Day, recognized annually on Feb. 6, marks the anniversary of the day her father King George VI died and she became monarch. The Queen typically spends the day “in quiet, somber reflection at Sandringham House,” according to PEOPLE, which confirmed the monarch’s travel plans over the weekend. The outlet noted that it is during this time that the Queen “often takes part in a low-key engagement close to her estate in Norfolk.” While the Queen typically travels to her Norfolk estate in December ahead of the holidays and is often joined by members of the British royal family, she canceled those plans this year and remained at Windsor Castle amid the ongoing pandemic. It is unclear if the Queen will remain at Sandringham until after Feb. 6, as she typically does. Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed her return date.

This year’s Ascension Day mark a historic one for the Queen, as it will be her Platinum Jubilee, or the 70th anniversary of her accession, a milestone that no other British royal has ever hit. The milestone is set to be celebrated with Platinum Jubilee celebrations through June. Along with an extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5, there will also be several jubilee celebrations over that weekend, including the annual Trooping the Colour parade, a derby horse race, and a party at the palace. Several members of the British Royal Family will also receive platinum jubilee medals from the Queen, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the dedication and service of those who, like the Queen, tirelessly serve our country,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said in a statement. “2022 is an opportunity for us to come together as a nation to celebrate and say thank you to Her Majesty and all those who work so hard to make Britain Great.”

The Queen’s travels to Sandringham mark her first since the death of her husband, Prince Philip. Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99 as the longest-serving consort to a British sovereign. Her travels also come on the heels of a recent health scare, including an October hospitalization.