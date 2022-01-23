Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Might Miss Important Royal Family Event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may miss an important event for the royal family. According to Page Six, the couple might skip a memorial for the late Prince Phillip that is set to take place this spring. As for the reason why they may not attend the event, Harry is currently involved in a legal dispute with the British government over their decision to not let him pay for security for his family while in the country. If the dispute is not resolved before the memorial, they will not be able to attend.

Philip, who was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, died in April 2021 at the age of 99. His memorial is set to take place around one year after his passing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to attend in order to both pay their respects to the late prince and introduce the family to baby Lilibet. However, it’s unclear whether Harry and Markle will be able to attend the event. At the moment, Harry is in the midst of a legal battle with the British government regarding the family’s security.

The British government previously dismissed his offers to personally pay for security for himself and his family while in the United Kingdom. Harry reportedly wants to bring his family across the pond, but they are “unable” to do so because it’s too dangerous if security is not involved. A royal source said, “If Harry goes, he will want to have security for him and his family. If and when he decides to go back to the UK, he needs security.” At the moment, Markle and Harry have security in the United States that they privately pay for. Their security team would have no authority in the United Kingdom, however.

As previously mentioned, Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died in April. The official Twitter account for the royal family stated, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.” Harry did attend his grandfather’s funeral and reunited with several of his family members following his and Markle’s exit from the royal family. However, Markle was not able to attend the event as she was heavily pregnant with their daughter Lilibet at the time.