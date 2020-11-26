Megan Fox Officially Divorcing Brian Austin Green

✖

About five months after they announced that they had split, Megan Fox has officially filed to divorce her husband of nearly ten years, Brian Austin Green. According to E! News, Fox filed her petition to divorce Green on Wednesday in Los Angeles County. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the pair's split.

Fox reportedly requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. She also requested the termination of spousal support for both her and her estranged husband. Fox and Green initially wed in June 2010. They share three sons together — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. This is not the first time that the Transformers star has filed for divorce. She previously filed to divorce Green in August 2015, but the couple later reconciled. The actor then filed to dismiss the divorce in April 2019. It was initially reported in April that Fox and Green had been living separately, sparking rumors that they had split. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum later confirmed that they had parted ways on his podcast, ...With Brian Austin Green.

"We've had an amazing relationship," Green said on an episode that was posted in May. "I will always love her, and I know she'll always love me." At the time, he shared that the former couple would make an active effort to co-parent their three children, as he told his listeners that they will "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that the focus for the kids." Fox has moved on following her relationship with Green, as she has been linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, for the past several months.

Kelly and Fox reportedly fell fast for one another after they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier this year. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Kelly said that he "didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact." He added that it was "for sure" love at first sight. The rapper continued about his relationship with Fox, "After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."