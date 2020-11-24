Megan Fox Debuts New Machine Gun Kelly Tattoo After 6 Months of Dating

✖

Megan Kelly was sporting some new ink as she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly made their red carpet debut at the 2020 AMAs, and some fans think it's a tribute to the new guy in her life. The Jennifer's Body actress and "Bloody Valentine" artist walked arm-in-arm at Sunday's award ceremony, with Fox sporting an off-the-shoulder emerald green dress that showed off her new collarbone tattoo.

Fans quickly deciphered that the tiny script reading "el pistolero," translates to the gunman, hypothesizing that the tattoo was meant to honor Kelly. Having the tattoo in Spanish could be another nod to their meeting while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico, others pointed out.

El pistolero "The Gunner" that’s it that’s the tweet 🔥❤️goddammit that's a great surprise at the great event 💯 @meganfox — suzal kelly19xx (@Mgknepal) November 23, 2020

megan fox se ha tatuado el pistolero por mgk???????? mira es que puedo oficiar su boda si ellos quieren yo ya me voy preparando — 𝙧𝒐𝒙 (@petizouis) November 23, 2020

Fox has gotten tattoos in honor of her relationships in the past, even inking "Brian" on her hip for now-estranged husband Brian Austin Green. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor confirmed in May that he and Fox had split in December, but are continuing to co-parent sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Kelly and Fox fell fast for one another, with the rapper saying during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show that he "didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact." Gushing he and the actress were "for sure" a case of love at first sight, he told Stern, "After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

The Transformers star was just as smitten right off the bat, saying in July on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall she knew right off the bat she had a connection with Kelly, calling him her "twin flame." She explained, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."