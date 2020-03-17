Idris Elba Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Director James Gunn Sends Star Well Wishes

Hollywood has been stricken by the coronavirus yet again. On Monday, Idris Elba posted a video on social media announcing to his followers that he had contracted COVID-19. In his message, he shared that he not shown any symptoms and urged everyone to “stay home.”

In the wake of the stunning development, Suicide Squad 2 director James Gunn reached out to him on Twitter. Elba will be playing a yet-to-be-named character according to Variety despite early indications that he would be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot. The sequel to Suicide Squad has a release date of August 6, 2021. Elba joins the likes of Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, along with a pair of all-star NBA players and Utah Jazz teammates, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, among the most notable people to come down with the virus.

Maybe thoughts and prayers aren’t entirely in fashion but I’d love for all you praying sorts to pray for my friend @idriselba, one of the greatest guys I know, AND to practice as much social distancing as you possibly can in the following weeks. Love you, Idris. ❤️🙏❤️ https://t.co/etr36BpZm5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 16, 2020

During his video, Elba revealed he had received his test results earlier in the morning after quarantining himself last Friday. He also added that his wife Sabrina has not been tested.

“I didn’t have any symptoms,” he explained. “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive but I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.”

The outpouring of support didn’t just stop at Gunn. Elba received a message shortly after from one of his castmates from his days on The Wire. Wendell Pierce, who played Bunk Moreland on the show, spoke for the series’ entire cast in sending his best wishes to Elba, who played the role of Stringer Bell on the HBO crime drama.

“The entire cast of The Wire wishes our brother @IdrisElba to get well soon as he fights this virus,” Pierce wrote. “Take care and best of health. @WireFans.”

Among his many credits, Elba was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018. At the time, he said it was a “nice feeling” and added that it was “an ego boost.”

