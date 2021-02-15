Why Chrissy Teigen's Lips Look Swollen on Social Media

✖

Chrissy Teigen kicked off Valentine's Day weekend with an allergic reaction! The Cravings author shared a peek at her wildly swollen lips on Instagram Saturday, revealing she thought the reaction happened due to "a pesticide" on an orange she bit into. While she joked that everyone would think she had gotten lip fillers, Teigen explained on her Story that she "bit an orange to try and open it and I think there must have been a pesticide on it or something."

Marveling at how big her lips had grown, she updated fans on her Story that her nose was beginning to swell as well. "I feel like it's getting bigger," she added in the video. Sharing yet another set of progress photos to her profile, Teigen joked, "lmao lookin great!! not filler fail - I’d tell you! I don’t give a s—! It happened after I bit the skin of a suspicious orange. Maybe pesticides on the outside? I look like a juicy blow up doll, freshly unpacked."

Teigen's followers weighed in on her reaction in the comments, with some begging her to go to the hospital to be checked out and others sharing their similar experiences with fruit reactions. "I’ve had that. It’s crazy," wrote Alana Hadid, as Dr. Pimple Popper's Dr. Sandra Lee weighed in, "Allergy of course. Take antihistamine and of course no more eating the suspicious fruit!" Others joked that they wanted to replicate Teigen's new pout, with one person commenting, "*rushes to the grocery store to buy suspicious oranges*"

This isn't the first time Teigen has shared the concerning results of an allergic reaction. In August 2019, the model's altitude sickness resulted in swelling of her lips, which she shared on Twitter at the time. "Very upset and saddened that my own birth state, Utah, has chosen to poison me with terrible altitude sickness," she wrote. "Did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? Learn something new every day! My lip about to explode. Goodbye world."

Teigen's swelling did go down in time for the cookbook author and her husband, John Legend, to enjoy a Valentine's Day dinner out, which she shared photos of to her Story, looking mostly recovered. The couple, who are parents to daughter Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, took time to celebrate their love after a difficult year, in which they experienced the loss of unborn son Jack in late September.

"Even looking at the pictures now, it seems like so long ago," Teigen said last week in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders."

Since experiencing the miscarriage, Teigen has taken time to mourn the loss with her family, and has even gotten sober as a result. "Being raised in a house that was very open about loss, I think it was really helpful because I see it as it can be a beautiful thing, it was a really transformative thing for me and in a way, he really saved me because you know, I don't I would have discovered therapy and then sobriety and then, you know, this path of kind of, really feeling good about myself," she said.