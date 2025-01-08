‘Who’s the Boss’ Star Danny Pintauro Left With Huge Abdominal Scar After Scary Accident

Danny Pintauro is showing off his scars from a scary accident. The Who’s the Boss? star got into a scooter accident last Thanksgiving, revealing on his Instagram that the “bike lane I was riding in was suddenly Blocked with cones, and I was forced to choose between a van and a pylon.” He got a “terrible scrap” on his arm, and although he was feeling better the morning after, he felt a lot worse the following Saturday due to an infection in his bloodstream.

The actor shared videos from his hospital bed where he was hooked up to many machines and assured fans that the surgery went well and was well on his way on the road to recovery. Pintauro shared an update with fans on Monday while celebrating his 49th birthday, posting a video to Instagram and showing off a scar right in the middle of his chest. He’s been frequently updating fans on his status following his accident, always showing his gratitude to the fans who have been showing their love and support.

Pintauro seems to be in pretty good spirits and healing nicely after his scary accident, especially since it could have ended up a lot worse. It’s also nice that he’s been updating fans rather than just leaving them wondering what’s going on with him. Pintauro is looking forward to the new year and his 49th year around the sun, and one can only hope that this year is better than last, especially when it comes to Thanksgiving.

As of now, it’s unknown if Pintauro has gone back to work or if he’s still resting. He doesn’t seem to be working on anything at the moment. The Who’s the Boss revival with Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza, which could or could not have starred him as well, was axed. It’s possible that he might want to ease back into acting, especially since he’s still recovering.

The good news is that he’s doing well and has a pretty great scar to show off, too. This is also certainly a lesson to make sure you’re not going too fast on any mode of transportation because who knows what could happen and what you will come across on your journey. At the very least, though, this is a story Danny Pintauro can tell for years to come.