‘Who’s the Boss’ Star Hospitalized After Serious Accident and Injury: Latest on Danny Pintauro’s Condition

Who’s the Boss? star Danny Pintauro is recovering after a major accident. The Jonathan Bower actor took to an Instagram with a lengthy message from the hospital to share that he got into a scooter accident on Thanksgiving. “The bike lane I was riding in was suddenly Blocked with cones and I was forced to choose between a van and a pylon,” he said. “The pylons hurt!! Have a terrible scrape on my Arm and I was pretty convinced I had broken my arm.”

Pintauro went on to say that the next morning, it was “a whole lot better,” but by late afternoon on Saturday, he was “having these weird chest pains. It felt like my hiatal hernia was acting up. Before long, the pain was so significant all across my chest and my stomach muscles and my shoulder muscles that I could barely breath. It was the worst moment of my life.” After many tests, Pintauro revealed that it was discovered he had an infection in his bloodstream due to a tear in his stomach lining, meaning air and stomach were escaping into his abdomen.

The actor also shared videos from his hospital bed, hooked up to many machines, before sharing that the surgery went well and the “pain is pretty much gone away, although I’m very sore.” Pintauro said he had the intubation tube taken out but has to leave another tube in his stomach for three days “to keep removing the acids so as to not upset the statues and repair they did.” Despite the scary accident, Pintauro seems to be in good spirits, praising his husband Wil Tabares for being by his side and everyone at Memorial Care Miller Hospital for being so wonderful.

Danny Pintauro revealed that after taking an x-ray of his arm, it was determined it was not broken, “So there’s one bright side,” the actor joked. His Who’s the Boss? co-star Alyssa Milano took to the comments of his Instagram post, saying, “Oh no! I’m so sorry.” Many other friends and fans shared their well wishes. It sounds like it was a scary time for Pintauro and definitely not the best way to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. But the fact that he is in recovery is proof that he is just fine and should be feeling 100% very soon. That’s the hope, at least.