'When Calls the Heart' Actress Balcony Fall: Mamie Laverock 'Doing Well,' Family Says

Some good news has been revealed about Mamie Laverock's condition. It was reported on May 23 that the 19-year-old When Calls the Heart actress was hospitalized following an unspecified "medical emergency" on May 11. While she had been in "intensive treatment" since then, she fell off a five-story balcony earlier this week, sustaining "life-threatening" injuries and was on life support.

A new update on her GoFundMe page revealed some very good news. The update, shared by Laverock's parents, said, "Mamie is out of her extensive surgeries, and the doctors say she is doing well. It's impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support." While Laverock is not completely out of the woods just yet, this is definitely the best outcome that could have happened following her accident.

Laverock has appeared in several episodes of hit Hallmark romance drama When Calls the Heart as Rosaleen Sullivan in Seasons 1 and 2, as well as the very recent Season 10. Many of her WCTH co-stars shared their support and the GoFundMe, including Laverock's on-screen mother, Johannah Newmarch, who wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter, "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."

Other When Calls the Heart stars who showed love include Erin Krakow, Ava Grace Cooper, Gracyn Shinyei, Andrea Brooks, Loretta Walsh, and Mitchell Kummen. Since the GoFundMe was created on May 14, Rob and Nicole Compton have brought in over $32,000 CAD with just $30,000 goal. Hallmark Channel put out a statement on their social media accounts saying, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time." The network also linked to the GoFundMe page.

As of now, no other information has been released on Mamie Laverock's condition, but the good news is that she seems to be doing very well despite her accident. Fans can check out the GoFundMe page for more information or to donate any amount if they choose to do so. What they can also do is continue to pray for Laverock and her family through this difficult time.