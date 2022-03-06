Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Reportedly Claiming Responsibility for Major Segments of Talk Show

Amid news that Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband and former manager Kevin Hunter is suing the production company who houses her almost-former daytime talk show for wrongful termination, Hunter has leaked an email from executives, in which he says proves he’s responsible for many of the segments that make the show a hit. Hunter was fired in 2019 after Williams divorced him following 25 years of marriage, Hunter’s mistress, and love child. He’s served as her manager since before their nuptials in the 90s and reportedly brokered the deal that garnered Williams her spot on Fox. But since Williams’ leave of absence in her ongoing health struggles, comedian Sherri Shepherd has been brought in as a permanent replacement with her own talk show set to premiere in Williams’ time slot this fall. Now, Hunter wants the company to pay up.

Per Radar, Hunter leaked an email that was allegedly from Ira Bernstein of Debmar-Mercury. In the email, Bernstein notes that he had to resort to complete written communication regarding the termination of Hunter’s duties as Hunter failed to attend an in-person meeting. The email reads in part: “Dear Kevin, Out of respect for our 10-year working relationship, we had hoped to meet you in person and traveled to New York to do so, but unfortunately, you have canceled today’s meeting and we are left with no choice but to communicate to you in writing that effective immediately, your role as Executive Producer of the Wendy Williams Show is terminated, and your professional relationship with Debmar- Mercury is also concluded,” he reportedly wrote.

Furthermore, Hunter was no longer allowed on the premises of the studio where the show was taped. Instead, his lawyers were instructed to clean out his office. Reports of Hunter creating an alleged toxic and abusive work environment for Williams and her staff ran rampant nearly since the show’s inception. Williams even admitted in a 2021 Lifetime documentary that Hunter was nearly impossible to work with.

Hunter reportedly brought the idea to the production company for Williams to transition from being a ruthless radio personality to a television host in 2007. She previously had a series on VH1 that flopped. Per the Radar report, Hunter also is responsible for the “Hot Topics” segment of Williams’ show in which she dishes on the big topics in Hollywood. He also allegedly came up with the idea for “Shoe Cam,” which gives guests a chance to showcase their designer shoes worn on the show.

Hunter is suing the company for $7 million dollars for wrongful termination. Williams is also reportedly said to feel “blindsided” by her replacement and upset over the entire ordeal.