Wendy Williams Gives Brad Pitt Awkward Advice on Repairing Relationship With Son Maddox

Wendy Williams dipped her toe into the estranged relationship between Brad Pitt and his son Maddox by advising a potentially awkward Thanksgiving dinner. Pitt and the 18-year-old college student have been estranged since the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and Angelina Jolie split. Pitt has reportedly tried to make overtures to repair the relationship, but Maddox has not been receptive.

“I think that this is the perfect time of year to have a really well thought out Thanksgiving dinner,” Williams advised in Friday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, notes InTouch Weekly. “Mom and dad should put their differences aside because they have a bunch of other adopted kids too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams suggested Jolie and Pitt have been going about things the wrong way when it comes to repairing the relationship.

“We don’t know whether Brad has tried to reach out to this boy, I must say that, he might be blocked on Maddox’s phone,” Williams said. “But Brad can fly to Korea and squat outside the dorm, I mean, there are things that parents can do, particularly if you have endless amounts of money. If you really want to reconnect with this boy, then leave Angelina out of it, and you go over there, and basically, you stalk him in the name of love.”

Pitt and Jolie announced their break-up in September 2016. That same month, Pitt was reportedly “verbally abusive and physical” with the six children he shares with Jolie during a flight from France to Burbank, California. According to reports at the time, Pitt fought with Jolie until Maddox “stepped in” to defend his mother. Since that incident and the divorce of his parents, Maddox and Pitt have been estranged.

On Oct. 9, a source told Us Weekly that Pitt spoke with Jolie about meeting Maddox, who is now studying in Seoul, South Korea.

“Brad has talked to Angelina about visiting Maddox in Seoul. Angelina has been trying to heal the rift between father and son,” the insider said. “Maddox hasn’t been receptive.”

Still, the source said Pitt “remains upbeat that Maddox will reach out.”

The source later told Us Weekly that Pitt feels “it’s a tremendous loss” since Maddox did not respond to his efforts. According to the insider, Pitt is also trying to mend his relationship with Pax, 15.

“With Maddox overseas, Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother,” the insider said.

Last month, InTouch Weekly published footage of Maddox being surprised by a question about his relationship with his father.

“Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening,” he said in the video. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Jolie and Pitt started dating in 2005, the same year Pitt divorced Jennifer Aniston. They finally married in 2014, and Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. The couple are also parents to Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Marcheline, 11.

Jolie can now be seen in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which opened Friday. Pitt was last seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra.

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images