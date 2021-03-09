Wendy Williams Cuddles up to 'Date Wendy' Winner Mike Esterman in New Photo

✖

Wendy Williams is getting cozy with Mike Esterman after the 55-year-old general contractor won a date with The Wendy Williams Show host during a "Date Wendy" segment on her talk show. Williams, 56, shared a photo cuddled up to her date in the back of a car over the weekend, looking very into the winner as they posed for a selfie. 'Mike & I are having fun!! I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman," wrote Williams alongside their photo together.

Williams revealed on her show Monday that she and Esterman went to the CORE Club on their date and even ended up kissing during their time together. Estermam, a Maryland native and good friend of Mario Lopez, was one of three contestants vying for Williams' heart during an episode of her talk show last month, bonding with Williams over their love for boxing and seafood, reports Page Six. Even Lopez thought the two would be a good pair together, which Williams referenced later in her Instagram caption.

"But @RandyJackson, @birdman @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake!" she continued alongside the selfie with Esterman. "We WILL discuss once I gather myself." Williams followers loved seeing her with Esterman, with one person commenting, "Miss Wendy is really boo’d up!" Another wrote, "I love this, Wendy!!!!!! You deserve a real gentleman! Y’all have fun!" while a third added, "This is so awesome!!! Hope you guys continue to have a blast!"

Williams was previously married to ex-husband Kevin Hunter for more than two decades before she filed for divorce in April 2019. The two share son Kevin Jr., 20, but ended their partnership after Hunter admittedly had a daughter with another woman. In January 2020, Williams told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she was ready to move on. "A door has closed in old life; the new chapter has been so lovely," she said at the time, calling her marriage to Hunter "25 years I don't regret."

"But you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives. And I have to tell you something, I'm now — I no longer live in Jersey, it is Wendy in the city," she continued. "Kevin had a major indiscretion that I will not deal with. I never thought that I would be in this position. I'm a very forgiving person, but there's one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened."