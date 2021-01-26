Wendy Williams Hopes Her Next Boyfriend Will Become Her Husband

✖

Wendy Williams is ready to try dating again, but she hopes this will be the last time. The talk show host spoke about her love life, career and other prospects in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. She laid out what she is looking for in her next boyfriend and "hopefully husband."

Williams finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter last January and then sought time to deal with the heartbreak and take control of her health back. That familial drama will be immortalized in the upcoming Lifetime movies Wendy Williams: The Movie and Wendy Williams: What a Mess! In real life, Williams is hoping to move on to better things.

"I'm 56 now. I'm a mom, I'm not a single woman running around town with [rappers and DJs] like Eric B anymore. Those days are over," Williams said. "My next boyfriend, hopefully husband he'll turn into, I don't want him to be in this business. He's got to appreciate my humor and have a sense of humor for the business that I'm in, and not try to stop me."

"But he's also got to be very, very comfortable in the man that he is. And he's got to be 45 years or older," Williams went on. Williams shares a 20-year-old son with Hunter, so there is no doubt that she has time for romance around her parenting. She also dispelled rumors that she was dating 28-year-old Marc Tomblin after they were seen together in public.

"No, I wasn't dating him. He's gay," she said. "That picture I put on my Instagram, I had no idea how it would blow up. I was going through my divorce at that time and I knew that there was no going back. The media all took it to mean something else, so I just went with it."

Williams and Hunter were married for 22 years, during which time he was also her TV producer. She said that their split now gets her out from under his thumb in more ways than one. She hopes to broaden her horizons in terms of work as well.

"Now that I am my own boss, as opposed to having Kevin bossing me around and telling me what to do and me playing the role, I am in on everything," she said. "Now I would like to produce more stuff. And that stuff would be for other people to star in, not me -- I'm not an actress. I liked being part of the process of writing, and also I would like to sit in that director's chair one day. Just to be an associate director or something."

Williams continues to host The Wendy Williams Show in addition to her new deal with Lifetime. Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess! premieres at 10 p.m. ET that same night.