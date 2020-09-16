Wendy Williams Admits to Spying on Her Neighbor While He Showers

✖

Wendy Williams says she is passing her time in quarantine by "peeping" on her neighbors, even when they are in the shower. Williams appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, where she admitted that she often stares out her window at the other New York City residents going about their lives. Meyers broached the topic as diplomatically as he could.

"Wendy, I don't want this to come off as accusatory, but I've heard tell that one of the ways you pass time in your apartment is looking at people out your windows with binoculars. Is this true, Wendy?" Meyers asked. Williams answered: "Correct," apparently without embarrassment. She then described a man across the street who she said has a window in his shower, where she watches him regularly.

"There's an apartment building across, and the man takes showers. And the shower is right there at the window. And I watch," she said, idly. Meyers guessed that the window couldn't be too revealing, but Williams said: "No, it's from head to ankle."

"That's, like, most of the good parts," Meyers laughed. "I feel like what you're doing now is, like, borderline criminal." Williams answered: "I peep, and I Tom."

Williams alluded to her divorce from Kevin Hunter throughout the interview as well, including here. She said that she lives in a small apartment, adding as an aside: "not my fault," and later she described how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her return to dating life.

"For the first two months, it was easy — you know, March and April," she said. "You know, date, have fun, do stuff, shake it and shimmy. But by April, May, June, July, August, September — five months — I'm like, 'Uh-uh, don't come over here.'"

Williams was really joining Meyers to promote the return of her talk show next week. After a stalled attempt to film the show at home, Williams paused production earlier this year, and is now returning to her set under strict safety conditions as the pandemic rages on. She and Meyers discussed the pros and cons of filming from home, agreeing that more space made it more reasonable to attempt.

Still, "Wendy @ Home" was not a total loss, as many fans came to enjoy the more personal approach from Williams. She admitted that she grew tired of the format quickly, since it drew so much scrutiny into her personal space, and she did not have a room to dedicate to the show by itself.



The Wendy Williams Show returns on Monday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. ET on Fox.