WATCH: Seal Stars in Bizarre Mountain Dew Super Bowl Commercial With Becky G

Seal is bringing a whole new meaning to his name in the Grammy-winning artist’s new Super Bowl 2025 commercial. The musician, 61, transforms into an actual seal for Mountain Dew’s bizarre new ad, belting out a Dew-themed rendition of his 1994 hit song “Kiss From a Rose” for none other than singer Becky G.

The commercial starts with Mountain Dew’s Mountain Dude offering the “Shower” singer a Baja Blast flavored soda, the first sip of which transports her to a tropical boat scene. As Becky G, 27, comments that her Mountain Dew Baja Blast is “refreshing,” Mountain Dude replies, “It’s kissed by the perfect amount of tropical lime.”

It’s then that the ad shows a herd of seals on a rock singing, “Baja, baja, baja, baja” to the melody of the start of “Kiss From a Rose, which originally begins, “Ba-ya-ya, ba-da-da-da-da-da, ba-ya-ya.” It’s then that the lead seal is revealed to be none other than Seal himself — well the singer’s head on the body of a real Seal.

“Baby, I compare it to a kiss from a lime, on the bay,” he begins to sing, altering the original song’s lyrics once again. “Ooh, the more I think about it, it’s strange I’m a seal, yeah.”

“My flippers can’t hold Mountain Dew, what a shame,” the “Crazy” artist continues, as a Mountain Dew bottle slips through his fingers. It’s then that the ad takes a dramatic turn, as the seals stop their song to nervously watch two sharks swim by them. Once the coast is clear, Seal continues to belt, “There’s so much a seal can tell you, so much he can say. Dew remains my power, my pleasure, my flame.”

The ad closes back in the boat, showing a now-human Seal relaxing on a seat behind Becky G and her friends while drinking a Mountain Dew. “Good-looking seal,” he notes.

The singer-songwriter told TODAY.com that he did “have to laugh” when he first saw his seal form in the commercial. “I did have to laugh because it was done in, kind of in good humor. … There are aspects and parts of my life that are really serious, that require focus and responsibility and accountability,” he said. “And so, anytime I get a chance to laugh and make fun of myself with a meme that was with my head on a seal, I mean, it’s hilarious and it’s a good antidote of relief to the seriousness of life.”

The ad, which was directed by Jojo Rabbit‘s Taika Waititi, will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9.