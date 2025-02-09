Super Bowl 2025: Time, Channel and How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl LIX is finally here! Marking the end of the current NFL season, Sunday’s Super Bowl 2025 will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. As NFL fans prepare for their Super Bowl Sunday parties, here’s everything you need to know about the big game, including kickoff time and where to watch.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 59, marking a rematch of two years ago and an unprecedented three-peat for the Chiefs, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. CT, 3:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Feb. 9. The game will air on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt serving as the play-by-play announcer, with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are also part of the broadcast team.

In addition to the Fox broadcast, NFL fans can also watch the game via various streaming options, including NFL+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV. The game will also be available to stream for free on Tubi, though viewers will need to create an account with Tubi to access the programming.

This year’s game will mark a rematch of two years ago and an unprecedented three-peat for the Chiefs, who secured their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance when they came out victorious over the Buffalo Bills, winning 32-29 in the AFC championship game. The team is the current reigning Super Bowl champs after they won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in a 25-22 game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII (2024). The win made the Chiefs the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2004 New England Patriots after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII (2023) against the Eagles. The team also won Super Bowl 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in 1970 and Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, made it to Super Bowl 59 after securing a 55-23 win against the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFC championship game. The team will be hoping to secure their second Super Bowl victory after they last won Super Bowl 52 (2018) when they took down the New England Patriots 41-33. Sunday’s game will mark their fifth Super Bowl game overall – they made it to the game in 1981, 2005, 2018 and 2023 – and their second against the Kansas City Chiefs after the teams faced off in Super Bowl LVII in 2023. They fell to the Chiefs 38-35.

Fans tuning into Sunday’s game will also be treated to the Super Bowl halftime show, performed by Kendrick Lamar. The 17-time Grammy winner will be joined by SZA, his former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate.

