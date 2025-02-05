‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time’: Nate Burleson and Daniela Ruah Present the Best of Pepsi (Exclusive Clip)

Super Bowl LIX is just days away and CBS is airing Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time tonight, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. CBS Mornings co-host and NFL Today analyst Nate Burleson and NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah are back to celebrate the funniest Super Bowl commercials. The duo will rank their favorites in the Funniest-of-All-Time Countdown before revealing their top two picks. Viewers at home have a chance to decide via a live online vote, with the results announced at the end of the show.

In the exclusive sneak peek, Ruah gets into the NOLA spirit at the Caesars Superdome by getting all Mardi Gras, complete with an umbrella and necklaces. She and Burleson then present the “Best of Pepsi,” going all the way back to 1995 with the diner ad featuring Art LaFleur. It’s a classic commercial and simple, and still to this day remains a fan-favorite.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials is now in its 24th year. Ruah, best known as Special Agent Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, has been hosting the special since 2017. Burleson, meanwhile, previously hosted in 2023, but he’s done plenty of other NFL and Super Bowl specials. Funniest of All-Time will “feature iconic commercials, including the E*TRADE Babies, the CareerBuilder monkeys, Budweiser’s Lamb Streaker, Mt. Dew’s PuppyMonkeyBaby and many other hilariously memorable Super Bowl commercials.”

Super Bowl LIX will be this Sunday, Feb. 9 and it will be another matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This will mark the Chiefs’ third consecutive Super Bowl after winning against the Eagles for Super Bowl LVII in 2023 and the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LVIII last year. The Chiefs also beat the 49ers for Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and the Minnesota Vikings for Super Bowl IV in 1970. The Eagles, meanwhile, previously won Super Bowl LII in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time, hosted by Nate Burleson and Daniela Ruah, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The special is produced by Film 45 and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz is executive producer for JUMA Entertainment, while Ben Bitonti and Tony Lanni are executive producing for Film 45. Robert Dalrymple, Eric Smith, and Dino Shorte serve as producers. Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazer returns as the sideline contributor to provide behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks of the 2025 spots.