Watch: Jennifer Garner Hilariously Updates Sexy 'Alias' Pool Scene

Jennifer Garner is throwing it back to her Alias days on Instagram. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Garner recreated an iconic pool scene from the show. However, she did so in her own, unique way this time around.

To celebrate reaching 10 million followers, Garner decided to recreate a scene from her time on Alias that features her character, Sydney Bristow, getting out of the pool. In the original clip, the actor dons a small blue bikini as she gracefully gets out of the water and steps into a pair of heels. However, for the 2020 version, Garner took a more measured approach. She wore a black one-piece bathing suit along with a pair of goggles. Instead of stepping into a pair of heels, she could be seen putting on some slippers following her dip. She captioned the fun post with, "I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community [heart emoji]. To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because [emojis indicating the aging process]. At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. #thankyou"

Garner starred on Alias from 2001 to 2006. She even earned a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role and was nominated a handful of other times at the awards show, as well. Additionally, Garner was nominated for several Emmy Awards for her portrayal of the international spy. While the 13 Going On 30 star has appeared in a steady stream of films and television shows since her time on Alias, she previously told Variety that she was unsure about heading back into the acting world following the birth of her third child, son Samuel in 2012 (Garner shares three children, Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina with ex-husband Ben Affleck). But, after she had a conversation with her agent of 20 years, Patrick Whitesell, about her future in the industry, she was able to rethink her career.

“Patrick said, ‘Either this is the telephone call about you doing Dallas Buyers Club and how we’re going to make that happen, or it’s a telephone call about your retirement,’” Garner recalled to Variety (she did end up appearing in the 2013 film alongside Matthew McConaughey). “That was a real moment of decision and clarity and I loved him for it because it forced me to say, ‘OK, I am not ready to be home all the time.’"